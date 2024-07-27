J&K: Security forces launch massive search operation in Reasi

Jammu, July 27: Security forces launched a massive search operation on Saturday in J&K's Reasi district after the movement of two suspected terrorists in the area was reported.

An official said that the search operation was launched in Badoa village of Pouni Tehsil in district Reasi.

“Locals have seen two suspects moving in the forest area along the village. Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF have launched the joint operation,” an official said.

In the last two months, scores of security personnel, terrorists and civilians have been killed during encounters with the terrorists in the Jammu division.