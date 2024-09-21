back to top
Search
    JammuJK: Security beefed up in Shikari area of Reasi after encounter with...
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    JK: Security beefed up in Shikari area of Reasi after encounter with terrorists

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Reasi, Sep 21: Security has been beefed up in the Shikari area of Reasi district in and after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday.
    Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by Security forces in the district, said authorities.

    Contact has been established and a few rounds have been fired from both sides, they added.

    The police said that the operation was launched around 1 pm on Friday.
    “On the receipt of specific intel, an operation was launched around 1300 hrs today. Contact has been established at the Shikari area of PS Chassana,” Reasi district police posted on X on Friday.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day US Visit For Quad Leaders Summit Hosted By Joe Biden
    Next article
    Services on Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K govt shifts E-Office to NIC Cloud for better efficiency

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 21: The Jammu & Kashmir Government is...

    Services on Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 21: The services on the Supreme...

    PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day US Visit For Quad Leaders Summit Hosted By Joe Biden

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Quad has emerged as...

    Encounter breaks out in Reasi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sep 20: An encounter broke out between terrorists...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K govt shifts E-Office to NIC Cloud for better efficiency

    Services on Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume

    PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day US Visit For Quad Leaders Summit...