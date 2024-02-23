J&K ready to host international sports events: Pramanik

Srinagar, Feb 22: Saying that the government is focussed on building sports infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Nitish Pramanik Thursday said that international sports events will be held in the union territory in the future.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Khelo India Khelo Winter Games 2024, which is currently underway in Gulmarg.

Pramanik said Khelo India Khelo Winer Games 2024 has been magnificent in all the previous editions.

“Of all the Khelo India Khelo Winter Games held so far, this year's editions have been fascinating. Athletes and sports lovers have come from different corners of the country to show their excitement to the world,” he said.

The Union Minister said the government was ready to hold international sports events in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The first four editions were just a trailer. We want to show to the world that our athletes are not lagging in any form of sport. They are ready to compete. Not just national, we want to hold international sports events here. Currently, sports infrastructure is being prioritised and in the future, we will hold international sports events here,” he said.

Pramanik said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir changed after the abrogation of Article 370. “All the hurdles have been cleared. Now people are coming here without any kind of fear in their minds. They want to experience the hospitality of Kashmiris. Recently the G20 summit was held here and the delegates praised Jammu and Kashmir and its people,” he said.

Pramanik congratulated the UT administration and sports council for upgrading the sports infrastructure in the union territory. “Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the sports council have worked hard to provide a basic platform to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The Central government is serious about sports infrastructure development, which was evident with the performances shown by our athletes in the Olympics, Para-Olympics and Asian games,” he said.

The union minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of building a sports nation was getting fulfilled. “The dream is getting fulfilled by the efforts of our sports minister Anurag Thakur,” he said.

Pramanik said Kashmir is replacing Switzerland as a winter sports destination. “Like I said yesterday Switzerland used to be a winter destination for sports lovers. Now, we have seen that athletes from Switzerland are coming here for winter sports,” he said.