J&K Polls: History in making, says CEC Rajiv

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sept 25: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday described the ongoing Assembly polls in and as “history in the making”, saying people are standing in long queues outside polling booths at places where calls were once given to boycott the democratic exercise.

    Taking to reporters here as the second phase of polling was underway on 26 seats in the Union Territory, Kumar said 100 per cent CCTV coverage is available for this phase and one could see youngsters, women and senior citizens patiently standing in queues, awaiting their turn to exercise their franchise.

    “It is a festival of democracy. Voting is taking place in areas where it did not take place earlier…. There were calls for disruption and boycott in the past…. It is a standing ovation for democracy,” the CEC said in the presence of fellow election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

    Kumar said history is in the making in Jammu and Kashmir and its impact will be felt for a long time as he lauded the enthusiastic participation of the voters in the poll process.

