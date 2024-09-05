back to top
    Jammu KashmirJ&K polls: After Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah files nomination from Budgam
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    J&K polls: After Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah files nomination from Budgam

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 5: Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday filed his nomination papers to contest the   and Assembly polls from Budgam.
    “Omar Abdullah filed his nomination for the Budgam constituency for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls,” an NC spokesperson said here.
    Abdullah was accompanied by senior NC leaders Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Aga Mehmood, party treasurer Shammi Oberoi and provincial secretary Shaukat Mir.
    The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister will contest the polls from two constituencies. He filed his papers from the family bastion of Ganderbal on Wednesday.
    The 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

