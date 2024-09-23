J&K Polls about ‘karm’ not ‘dharm’ Farooq Abdullah

Surankote, Sep 23: NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday made a strong appeal to the people urging them to unite and support its alliance with the Congress in the ongoing J&K polls, which he said is not about religion but action.



The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir emphasised the fight against the “forces” spreading hatred across the country, which he claimed are trying to weaken the nation to stay in power.

Addressing a rally in Surankote, Abdullah took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising his remarks about the ‘mangalsutra', which he said were made to incite hatred among the masses.

Campaigning during the Lok Sabha polls, Modi had alluded to Muslims to allege that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children' and would steal the “gold of mothers and sisters” if voted to power.

“Aaj yah dharm ki baat nahin hai, yah karm ki baat hai kyunki yah badi jung hai nafrat ke khilaf (Today, it is not about religion but it is about action, because this is a big fight against hatred).

It is a fight against those hate-spreading parties who want to divide India. Can we bury those parties that are spreading hatred in India?” Abdullah said.

Abdullah was accompanied by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi while hitting campaign trail in support of the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance candidate Mohmmad Shahnawaz contesting the elections from Surankote assembly segment in the border district of Poonch.

“If today you want to end that hatred and bury those forces, then vote for the symbol of the hand and strengthen India, which belongs to all of us,” Abdullah said.

He further stressed the importance of the alliance's success.

“This fight is against the hatred that the BJP and RSS are spreading throughout the country. They have tried to create conflicts between Hindus and Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs, and Hindus and Christians just to hold onto power. But they are failing and their strategy is not working,” he said.

In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘mangalsutra' remarks, Abdullah said, “He says Muslims have more children. Does he mean that if there are two houses, one should be given to a Muslim?

“He says they will snatch your mangalsutra and distribute it among themselves. These are the same people who cannot live without spreading hatred. If we want to end this hatred, we must unite and only then will it be possible,” he said.

Taking a pot-shot on BJP, Abdullah called on the need for unity.

“If we want to end this hatred, we must come together. This is why the National Conference and the Congress united. We realised that to oust these hate-filled parties, we must join hands and make sacrifices,” Abdullah said.

He also appealed for communal harmony, stating, “We all must unite and fight this battle together — Hindus, Muslims, Gujjars, Kashmiris, Shias and Sunnis. Today, it is not about religion. It is about action because this is a big fight against hatred.”

Abdullah quoted Gandhi, who said he intends to “shut down the shop of hatred and open a shop of love”.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir want to crush the vehicle of hatred and drive the vehicle of love throughout India. This is our action, and this is our belief,” he said.

Abdullah urged public to vote for the alliance and bring its Government to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Press the button on the symbol of the hand, make this alliance successful and bring its Government to Jammu and Kashmir. This election will relieve you of your difficulties. This is our promise to you,” he assured the crowd.

Abdullah referred to Choudhary Mohammad Akram, who is rebel candidate contesting against the Congress candidate in the constituency, and asked him to withdraw for “greater good” of the alliance.

“Akram Sahab, your continued stance strengthens those forces that do not want us to live peacefully. Step down and make this alliance a success,” he urged. (Agencies)