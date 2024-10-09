J&K POLL RESULTS: NC register grand victory at 42, BJP gets 29 seats

NC-Congress combine get 48 seats; win all 8 seats in Srinagar district; Jammu sides with BJP as party wins 10 seats in district alone;

Apni Party fails to open account, AAP makes footprints in J&K,

Sajad Lone secures Handwara seat, Congress gets only one seat from Jammu

Srinagar, Oct 8: The alliance partners including National Conference (NC) and Indian National Congress (INC) have achieved the target of majority in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections as the two parties have managed to secure 48 seats jointly with NC emerging as the single-largest party by emerging victorious on 42 seats.

As per the final results, NC has won seven seats in Jammu division and 35 segments from Kashmir division. Remember, this was the first election in J&K held after revocation of Article 370. J&K also witnessed polls as a UT minus Ladakh.

Interestingly, the twin capitals of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar and Jammu are divided as the summer capital has sided with the NC-Congress alliance while the winter capital completely supported BJP candidates.

While the final results are out, NC and Congress have finally achieved the target of 48 seats, mandated to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah—NC Vice President has won both the seats including Ganderbal and Budgam.

Omar has secured 36010 and defeated his close rival—Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by a margin of 18,485 votes while in Ganderbal, he secured the seat by getting 32,727 votes and defeated his rival from PDP—Bashir Ahmad Mir by a margin of 10,574.

Furthermore, Javaid Ahmad Mirchal won Karnah by securing 14,294 votes and defeated his rival by 6,262 votes. Similarly, Trehgam elects Saifullah Mir by casting 18,002 votes in his favour and defeating his rival by 3,626 votes.

Qaysar Jamshaid Lone defeated his rival by 7,871 votes from Lolab, Irshad Rasool Kar won by a margin of 20,356 votes. Javid Ahmad Dar wins Rafiabad by a margin of 9,202, Sajjad Shafi in Uri by 14,469, Javid Hassan Baig in Baramulla by 11,773, Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah in Gulmarg by 4,191 votes, Javaid Riyaz in Pattan by 603 votes, Sonawari Hilal Akbar Lone by 13,744 votes, Gurez (ST) Nazir Ahmad Khanby 1,132 votes, Mian Mehar Ali Kangan (ST) by 3,819 votes, Hazratbal Salman Sagar by 10,295, Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar by 9,912 votes, Habbakadal Shamim Firdous by 9,538, Lal Chowk Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed by 11,343, Channapora Mushtaq Guroo by 5,688, Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq by 16,173, Eidgah Mubarik Gul by 1,680, Beerwah Shafi Ahmad Wani by 4,161, Khansahib Saif Ud Din Bhat by 11,614, Chrar-I- Sharief Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather by 11,496, Chadoora Ali Mohammad Dar by 17,218, Pampore Hasnain Masoodi by 2,763, Rajpora Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir by 14,313, Zainapora Showkat Hussain Ganie by 13,233, D. H. PORA by Sakeena Masood by 17,449, Devsar Peerzada Feroze Ahamad by 840, Kokernag(ST) Zafar Ali Khatana by 6,162, Anantnag West Abdul Majeed Bhat by 10,435, Srigufwara – Bijbehara Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri by 9,770, Shangus – Anantnag East Reyaz Ahmad Khan by 14,532 and Pahalgam Altaf Ahmad Wani by 13,756 votes.

In Jammu division, NC has won Ramban with a margin of 9013 votes, Banihal with a margin of 6110 votes, Gulabgarh (ST) by 6527, Nowshera by 7,819, Budhal (ST)by 18,908, Poonch Haveli by 20,879 and Mendhar (ST) by 14,906 votes.

Indian National Congress has won six seats out of 31 segments which include Wagoora – Kreeri by Irfan Hafiz Lone by a margin of 7,751 votes, Bandipora by Nizam Uddin Bhat with a margin of 811 votes, Central Shalteng by Tariq Hameed Karra with a margin of 14,395, Dooru by Gulam Ahmad Mir with a margin of 29,728 votes, Anantnag by Peerzada Mohammad Syed with a margin of 1,686 votes, Rajouri (ST) by Iftkar Ahmed with a margin of 1,404 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has however won the second highest seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The party has managed to increase its seats from 25 in 2014 to 29 in 2024.

The seats where from BJP candidates have emerged victorious include Kishtwar, Padder – Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda West, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (SC), Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua, Hiranagar, Ramgarh (SC), Samba, Vijaypur, Bishnah (SC), Suchetgarh (SC), R. S. Pura- Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC) and Kalakote – Sunderbani.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has managed to secure three seats including Kupwara, Tral and Pulwama while Peoples Conference (PC) won Handwara seat, CPI (M) won Kulgam, Aam Aadmi Party has opened its account in Jammu and Kashmir by securing Doda seat.

Furthermore, seven independent candidates have emerged victorious from seven seats including Langate where Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Er Rashid's brother—Khursheed Ahmad Shiekh won with a margin of 1602 votes. Besides, Shopian, Inderwal, Bani, Chhamb, Thannamandi (ST) and Surankote (ST) seats have also won by independent candidates.