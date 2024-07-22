J&K Police Warn Against Sharing Video Released By Jaish Outfit

Jammu, Jul 22: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday sounded alert about a video released by terrorists with poster of the bollywood movie Phantom along with the photograph of actor Saif Ali. The police has urged general public to refrain from sharing the video, and maintained that posting and forwarding such kind of content is an offence under Sec 13 & 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.



“A 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy around 2 PM today on 22 July 2024. Alert everybody that they will do the following: First, they will not forward it in any manner to anyone; second, they will report by a message as to who have they received this propaganda video from. Mention the telephone number and the date and time of the receipt of the video; any government officer receiving it should equally report it to their supervisory officers by way of a text message,” J&K Police in a statement said.