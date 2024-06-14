back to top
J&K Police Rewards 5 Villagers For Foiling Cross-LoC Narcotics Smuggling Bid In Nowshera

, Jun 14:  Five residents of  Jammu and 's Makdi village have been rewarded for foiling a bid to smuggle about 10 kg of heroin from across the Line of Control, an official said on Friday.

The police headquarters has sanctioned Rs 4 lakh as reward money for the villagers for their “heroic display of bravery and patriotic act”, a police spokesman said.
Makdi, he said, is a village that falls ahead of the anti-infiltration obstacle system near the LoC in the Nowshera sector of  Jammu and Kashmir.
Without caring for their safety, the villagers intercepted four narcotics smugglers in April, leading to the seizure of the heroin consignment that weighed 9.94 kg, the spokesman said.
He said the smugglers were arrested and efforts are being made to trace others involved in cross-border narcotics smuggling. (Agencies)

