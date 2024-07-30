J&K: Police register FIR in fire incident in which 3 migrant houses gutted in Mattan

SRINAGAR, July 30 (UNI) Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the fire incident that broke out during the intervening night of July 28 and 29 in Mattan area of south Kashmir in which three migrant houses and a Kotahar were gutted.

Three abandoned migrant houses and a Kotahar were gutted in a mysterious fire incident during the intervening night of July 28/29 in Mattan area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Deputy Inspector of Police South Kashmir Javed Iqbal Matoo told media persons that the fire broke out in the house of Anand Ji Razdan and engulfed other adjacent houses of Shadilal Razdan, Shamlal Patwar and a grain store causing extensive damage to the property.

He said the Fire fighters were rushed to the spot from various stations of the area, who brought the fire under control in an hour and a half operation.

He said immediately after the fire incident a team of FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) was dispatched to the spot and CCTV footage was also collected from the area.

Soon after the incident a FIR no 76/2024 U/S 326 was registered in Police station Mattan under the provisions of the law and investigations were started.

“I want to assure you that the investigation in this case has been started in a robust way and is being supervised by a senior police officer”, he said.

He said they were also taking help from the FSL and the CCTV footage in the investigations to ascertain the actual cause of the incident.