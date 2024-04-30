J&K Police, NIA to strengthen collaboration to combat terrorism

Jammu Tawi, Apr 29: National Investigation Agency and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday stressed further strengthening the collaborative efforts in investigations to combat terrorism and counter the support structures that aid and abet such nefarious activities.

NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date on Monday held a detailed interaction with J&K DGP R.R Swain and other senior officers at the state Police Headquarter, Jammu and decided to devise more effective measures by giving thrust on effective investigations.

The officers focused on exploring opportunities and launching initiatives that would ensure sustainable support, resources, and coordination between J&K Police and NIA.

This collaborative approach will further bolster investigation efficiency and enhance the overall efficacy of the anti-terrorism campaign.

The initiative of a capacity-building programme between NIA and J&K Police was also discussed.

ADGP (Headquarters/ Coordination) PHQ M.K Sinha, ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, IGP NIA, Vijay Sakhare, DIG NIA Amit Kumar, SP NIA Jammu Sandeep Chaudhary were present during the interaction.