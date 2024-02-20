JK Police bust gang of human traffickers, four arrested

Srinagar, Feb 19: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday busted a gang of human traffickers with the arrest of four persons.

Police said that on February 14, they received a call regarding a non-local lady wandering aimlessly in the Arath area in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir district, seeking help.

Accordingly, a Police team from Police Post Soibugh was deputed and they rescued the lady who was subsequently handed over to ‘Sakhi One stop centre Budgam'.

Police said on enquiry, the lady revealed that she had been fraudulently brought to Kashmir by Zaitoon Bibi, resident of Kolkata, West Bengal and Bashir Ahmed Mochi of Arath, Budgam.

Bashir sold her to Parvaiz Ahmad Ganiee of Yall Pattan for Rs 1,35,000 and was forced to marry him.

Accordingly, Budgam Police registered a case under relevant section of law at Police Station Budgam and investigation was started.

During the course of investigation, four persons Bashir Ahmad Mochi, Ghulam Hassan Najar of Arath Budgam, Parvaiz Ganiee and Mohammad Ramzan Ganiee of Hanjibugh Magam were found involved in the said trafficking racket and were subsequently arrested in the instant case, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a lady from Bihar who had become a victim of human trafficking was rescued by Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Police said that she was illegally sold to Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Banyari Ajas Bandipora.