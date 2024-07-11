back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJ&K Police Attaches Property Of Drug Peddler In Baramulla
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    J&K Police Attaches Property Of Drug Peddler In Baramulla

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Jul 11:   and Police in north Kashmir's Baramulla district attached property of a “notorious” drug peddler, police said on Thursday.

    Police said the property which is a residential house worth around Rs 23 lacs belongs to a notorious drug peddler Mohd Sabir Barwal, resident of Jabda Kamalkote at present Laghama Uri.
    “The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of the investigation conducted by Police,” an official said.
    He said that the community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood.
    Police said persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law.
    “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.

    Previous article
    BIMSTEC: India pitches for infusing new energies into grouping
    Next article
    In Historic First, Lahore High Court Swears In Justice Aalia Neelum As Chief Justice
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Army Commander Visits Siachen, Asks Troops To Be Prepared For Challenges

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 11: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M...

    First-Ever Miss Universe J&K to be held in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, July 11: The prestigious Miss Universe pageant is...

    Unattended Kashmiri Pandit Temple, Shrine Property Is Protected By State: High Court

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 11: In a judgement of far-reaching consequences,...

    Asst Labour Commr Kargil Gets Addl Charge | Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leh, July 11: The Union Territory administration of Ladakh...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Army Commander Visits Siachen, Asks Troops To Be Prepared For Challenges

    First-Ever Miss Universe J&K to be held in Jammu

    Unattended Kashmiri Pandit Temple, Shrine Property Is Protected By State: High...