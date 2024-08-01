J&K Police attach commercial complex linked to drug trafficking

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Police on Thursday attached a commercial complex allegedly acquired through illicit drug trade in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

In a significant blow to drug traffickers, Bijbehara Police Station has attached a commercial complex valued at over Rs 2 crore, belonging to the late Abdul Rashid Dar of Tulkhan Bijbehara.

“The property was identified as being acquired through the illicit drug trade, specifically the trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances,” police said in a statement.

The attached properties include a commercial building constructed at a prime location on National Highway (NHW-44) at Semthan Bijbehara, covering an area of 5 Kanal 12 Marla land under Survey No. 291 Min.

The individual was involved in Case FIR No 210/2020 under Section 8/15-29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, registered at Bijbehara Police Station.

In September 2020, an underground room in the compound of the deceased Dar was discovered to contain a substantial quantity of contraband substances, presumably poppy straw (Fukki) packed in gunny bags and plastic barrels.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had acquired this contraband substance from illegal sources and stored it for further illicit sale to the local youth, thereby promoting drug addiction and their illegal trade.

A total of 126 gunny bags weighing 2600 kg and 60 plastic barrels (1395 kg) of the contraband substance were recovered from the spot, the statement said.