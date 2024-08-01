back to top
Search
    JammuJ&K National Highway Opens For Traffic After Brief Closure Due To Mudslide
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K National Highway Opens For Traffic After Brief Closure Due To Mudslide

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 1: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was thrown open for vehicular movement after a brief closure due to shooting stones and mudslides triggered by the rains across the region.

    “The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in the morning in view of heavy rains that triggered mudslides at Hingni and intermittent shooting stones at Mehad, Panthiyal, T2, and Kishtwari Pather,” Rohit Baskotra, SSP Highway, said.
    He said that the machinery, along with the men, was immediately put into service, and the mud was cleared through the traffic.
    “The vehicles, due to slippery conditions, are moving at a snail's pace, but the highway is open,” he said.
    Meanwhile, the MeT department said that in the past 24 hours, Jammu recorded a maximum of 112 mm, followed by Reasi (74.5 mm), Katra (72.9 mm), and Udhampur (32.2 mm).He said that till August 5, the will be generally cloudy with spells of intermittent light to moderate rain or thundershower at many places in and the Jammu Division and most places in Jammu Division, and on August 6 and 7, a spell of rain and thundershower will occur at scattered places in Kashmir Division and fairly widespread places in Jammu Division.
    From August 8 to 10, they said that a spell of rain and thundershowers at scattered places is expected, adding, “intense showers for a brief period with the possibility of flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones over vulnerable places of J&K and heavy rainfall at a few places of Jammu Division.”

    Previous article
    J&K | 14 Incharge AEEs Promoted As AEEs In PWD
    Next article
    Centre To Monitor Wholesale, Retail Prices Of 16 More Food Items Daily To Stabilise Rates
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    UP cobbler rejects Rs 10 lakh offer for slipper stitched by Rahul Gandhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Sultanpur (UP), Aug 1: Cobbler Ram Chet says he...

    LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates J&K Film Conclave, Unveils J&K Film Policy 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    J&K Film Policy 2024 will attract, support and...

    J&K Police attach commercial complex linked to drug trafficking

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Police on Thursday attached a commercial...

    Centre To Monitor Wholesale, Retail Prices Of 16 More Food Items Daily To Stabilise Rates

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 1: Union Food and Consumer Affairs...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP cobbler rejects Rs 10 lakh offer for slipper stitched by...

    LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates J&K Film Conclave, Unveils J&K Film Policy...

    J&K Police attach commercial complex linked to drug trafficking