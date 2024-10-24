J&K Media Delegation Visit NSTI, Vidyanagar

Hyderabad, Oct 24: A group of 14 media professionals from Jammu & Kashmir, led by Tariq Rather, Deputy Director of PIB Srinagar visited NSTI , Vidyanagar today as a part of their 5-day media tour in Telangana.

Priyanka Srinivasan, Deputy Director NSTI (W) along with the students welcomed the J&K Media delegates.

Priyanka briefed the journalists about the various activities carried by NSTI.Addressing the gathering, she said

National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) is one of the premier institutes run by the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India.

She gave a detail presentation about the various courses offered by the institute , imparting vocational training to students as required by the local industry and also providing need based training to become self-entrepreneurs.

Briefing about the training courses offered by NSTI , she said that all these courses cater to the needs of different sectors of the economy & labour market. NSTI is also offering the following new age courses like A remotely piloted aircraft drone pilot, drone technician etc as per the specific needs of Industry, she added.

As a part of this press tour J& K journalists visited the training labs of Fashion Design and Technology , Cosmetology, Architectural Draughtsman, Information Technology etc . They also experienced and observed the modern training facilities.

Earlier, the journalists interacted with the faculty members and students of various courses and enquired about the facilities provided by the institute.

Varganti Gayathri , Media communication officer from PIB Hyderabad accompanied the Jammu & Kashmir media team.