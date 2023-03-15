J&K LG to inaugurate Chancellor’s Trophy at JU JU to organize Inter-University Sports Festival ‘Sauhard-2023’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Mar 14: The University of Jammu is organizing a three-day long Inter-University Sports Festival ‘Sauhard-2023’ from March 15, this was informed by Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, here today during a curtain raiser ceremony. Vice Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai was flanked by Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director, Directorate of Distance Education & Online Education, Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, University of Jammu, Dr Meenakshi Kilam, Director, Directorate of Quality Assurance, Dr Dauood Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports & Physical Education, Sh Ranjeet Kalra, Teaching Faculty, HRDC, Dr Vinay Thusoo, Incharge Media and Dr Imran Farooq, Nodal Officer for Amrit Kaal Initiatives.

While interacting with the media persons, Prof Rai said that is a matter of pride for the UT of J&K that the University of Jammu has been selected as one of the partners for hosting the Pre-Summit of G-20 Group of Countries. Vice-Chancellor said that in order to promote brotherhood among students and scholars of the various Universities and to build trust and social harmony, being a partner of the G-20 Group, University of Jammu has taken an initiative to organise an inter-University Sports Competition for the Chancellor’s Trophy-2023 w.e.f 15th to 17th March 2023 in the Sports disciplines of Athletics (M&W), Basketball (M&W), Cricket (M), Kabaddi (M&W), Volleyball (M&W) and Table Tennis (M&W). Prof Rai said that the event has been named “Sauhard” and is being held under the Hon’ble Chancellor’s initiative “My Youth MY Pride” to promote the concept of NEP 2020 which envisages sports as part of the curriculum and lays emphasis on sports-integrated learning and as a skill for a quality life. This sports event will be an effective and powerful tool to foster brotherhood, National Integrity and community bonding among the participants of Jammu and Kashmir. It is first time that the students of correspondence education representing the Directorate of Distance and Online Education are participating in this mega event that otherwise remained deprived of participation in the sports competitions, said Vice-Chancellor. In response to a media query, Prof Umesh Rai said, a special thrust is being laid on sports infrastructure and facilities. Rs 40 crore sports complex is also coming up at the Kathua Campus of Jammu University while Rs 5 crore is sanctioned in the capex budget for augmenting sports structure.’ Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director, Directorate of Distance & Online Education ( DD & OE) expressed gratitude to the institution and stated that it is indeed a welcome step that Distance education students will also take part in such a prestigious event.

Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports & Physical Education, JU said that six disciplines are to be hosted during the competition in which around 550 athletes are expected to take part from various Universities including the University of Kashmir, Cluster University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora, Cluster University of Jammu, SMVDU, Katra and BGSBU, Rajouri etc

Sh Ranjeet Kalra, Teaching faculty, Human Resource Development Centre delivered a formal vote of thanks whereas Dr Vinay Thusoo, Incharge media, University of Jammu delivered a welcome address.