71st B.N. Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Teams move mountains for the next round

NL Correspondent

Srinagar Mar 14: The third day of the football championship was filled with thrilling moments and intense competition as 32 teams (16 matches) battled it out on the field. Fans were treated to an unforgettable day of football, with some truly remarkable performances from the players. Teams move mountains to secure a spot in the next round of the competition and were pulling their own weight to top the points table.

Out of 16 matches, 4 matches each were played at Synthetic Turf Ground, Polo Ground, Bakshi Stadium & Kashmir University.

At Bakshi Stadium, 4 matches were played including 3 matches between the women teams. The match between Manipur Women Police Vs Jharkhand Women Police was won by Manipur Women Police. They showed exemplary thrilling game as they kicked the football 17 times into the goal post thereby securing the game by 17-0 goals. In the match, 04 goals were scored by Jry. No. 06 O. Bembem Devi & 3 each by Jry. No. 08 (S. Rani Devi) and by Jry. No. 11 (Tababi Devi). The match between CRPF women Vs SSB Women was won by SSB women and ended the result 2-3 goals. The match between Assam Rifles Women Vs Tamil Nadu women was won by Assam Rifles women by 2-0. However, in the men’s team the match was played between Puducherry Police Vs Meghalaya Police which was won by Meghalaya Police by 0-8 goals. 04 goals were scored by Jry. No. 12 Donalius Lapang.

At Polo Ground, in a high voltage match between Sikkim Police Vs Chhattisgarh Police, the match was won by Sikkim Police with a huge margin of 8 goals and ended the game with 9-1 goals. Match played between SSB Vs CRPF and ITBP Vs Maharashtra ended in a draw (1-1). Another match was played between Assam Rifles Vs Tamil Nadu which was won by Assam Rifles by 2-0.

At Synthetic Turf Ground, matches were played between Himachal Pradesh Police Vs West Bengal Police, Odisha Police Vs CISF, Madhya Pradesh Police Vs Gujarat Police and J&K Police Vs Arunachal Pradesh. The spectators enjoyed the games in a high spirit supporting their favourite teams with enthusiasm. The matches were won by West Bengal Police, CISF, Madhya Pradesh Police and J&K Police and ended with the scores 0-3, 0-5, 3-1 and 3-1respectively.

At Kashmir University, matches were played in a high spirit with each team trying to move mountains for the next round. The matches were played between Punjab Police Vs Uttarakhand Police which ended with the score 1-0 and was won by Punjab Police, Bihar Police Vs Kerala Police which was won by Kerala Police and the ended with the score 0-7, BSF Police Vs Assam Police which was won by BSF 3-0 and Delhi Police Vs Goa Police which was won by Goa Police by 3-2.

With more matches to come, the competition is sure to heat up, and fans can look forward to even more thrilling moments on the field.