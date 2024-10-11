back to top
    J&K | LG Manoj Sinha visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 11:  Jammu and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.
    During his visit, he offered prayers for peace, prosperity, happiness, and the well-being of all.


    “Paid obeisance at revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja and prayed for J&K's prosperity and the well-being of all,” Office of LG J&K post on X.

