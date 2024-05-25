back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirJ&K LG Manoj Sinha Mourns Victims of Tragic Road Accident in Kulgam.
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

J&K LG Manoj Sinha Mourns Victims of Tragic Road Accident in Kulgam.

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Kulgam today in which four residents of lost their lives and three others were injured.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said:

“I am deeply grieved and saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Kulgam today. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I have directed the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance, as provided in rule, to the affected families”.

Previous article
Police Detain Suspected Overground Workers as Precautionary Measure Ahead of LS Polls in Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency, Confirms CEO Pole.
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Detain Suspected Overground Workers as Precautionary Measure Ahead of LS Polls in Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency, Confirms CEO Pole.

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 25: j&k’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P...

Calm Prevails in Border Villages During Elections, No Fear of Cross-Border Shelling.

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 25: Just metres from the Line of...

Lok Sabha Polls | Anantnag-Rajouri PC Records 51.88% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 25: “The Anantnag- Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency has...

Lok Sabha polls: Anantnag-Rajouri PC records 44.88% voter turnout till 3 pm

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, MAY 25: “The Anantnag- Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Police Detain Suspected Overground Workers as Precautionary Measure Ahead of LS...

Taiwan Criticizes China’s Military Exercises as Threat to Regional Stability

Renowned Bollywood Director Sikander Bharti Passes Away at 60