J&K | Govt Withholds Increments, Promotion Of Then Patwari Gharota
J&K | Govt Withholds Increments, Promotion Of Then Patwari Gharota

, Jun 5: The  Jammu and Government has penalized a former revenue official for misconduct uncovered during an inquiry. Mohinder Kumar, who served as Patwari Gharota, faces the withholding of two increments and a promotion as disciplinary measures.

