J&K | Govt Withholds Increments, Promotion Of Then Patwari Gharota

JAMMU, Jun 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has penalized a former revenue official for misconduct uncovered during an inquiry. Mohinder Kumar, who served as Patwari Gharota, faces the withholding of two increments and a promotion as disciplinary measures.
New Delhi, Jun 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.