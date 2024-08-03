J&K govt sacks 6 govt employees over narco-terror links

Srinagar, Aug 3: Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated six employees from their services over narco-terror links, officials said on Saturday.



An official said that five policemen and a teacher were terminated for their involvement in terror financing through drug sale.

He said that the administration led by LG Governor Manoj Sinha has invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack these employees.



He said their probe established that they were part of narco-terror network run by Pakistan's ISI and terror outfits operating from its soil.