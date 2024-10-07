back to top
Search
    J&K Govt OrdersJ&K Govt Order|No Changes In Sarpanch Eligibility Criteria: RDD&PR Refutes Social Media...
    J&K Govt OrdersJammu KashmirKashmir

    J&K Govt Order|No Changes In Sarpanch Eligibility Criteria: RDD&PR Refutes Social Media PostNo Changes In Sarpanch Eligibility Criteria: RDD&PR Refutes Social Media Post

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 7: The Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj,  & , has strongly refuted claims circulating on social media regarding new qualifications for Sarpanch candidates in the Union Territory.
    A viral social media post alleged that the J&K government had issued a notification under “J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 under Section 6, 2022,” introducing new eligibility criteria for those aspiring to become Sarpanches. The post claimed that candidates would need to be permanent residents of J&K, be at least 25 years old, and have a minimum educational qualification of 12th pass, among other requirements.
    However, the Department has categorically denied these claims, terming the news entirely false and fabricated.
    In response, the Department has emphasized that no new notification has been issued and that the current eligibility criteria remain as they have been under the J&K Panchayati Raj Act of 1989.
    The RDD has also clarified that any changes or amendments to this Act would be announced through official channels, not through unverified social media posts.
    The RDD has cautioned social media platform users against spreading fake news stories related to changes in local governance structures or election processes.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    After thaw in ties India extends USD 400 mn assistance to Maldives eyes to build ports airports
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    BJP Will Prefer Central Rule If No Government is Formed: Omar

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 7: National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah on...

    Rashid appeals opposition parties to delay J-K cabinet formation to press for statehood restoration

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 7:  Lok Sabha member from Baramulla Sheikh...

    Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls: Counting of votes to begin amid tight security arrangements

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu/Srinagar, Oct 7: Counting of votes for 90 Assembly...

    Suspected Explosive Material Found In J&K’s Rajouri

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 7: The security forces found suspected explosive...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After thaw in ties India extends USD 400 mn assistance to...

    BJP Will Prefer Central Rule If No Government is Formed: Omar

    Rashid appeals opposition parties to delay J-K cabinet formation to press...