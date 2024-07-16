J&K Govt Order | Mandate Of Search-Cum-Selection Committee For GST Appellate Tribunal Revised

JAMMU, July 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has revised the mandate of the Search-cum-Selection Committee, constituted under Government Order No. 891-JK(GAD) of 2024 dated 22.03.2024. Instead of appointing the Technical Member (State) for the GST Appellate Tribunal of the UT Bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the committee will now recommend candidates for the position to the Government of India.

Click Here To View Order