J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Tightens Rules on Foreign Travel for Officers

JAMMU, Oct 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has issued a strict directive to officers under its administrative control, mandating adherence to rules for foreign travel on private purposes.

In a circular dated September 27, 2024, the department emphasized that Government approval must be obtained in advance for such visits.

It further instructed departments not to process requests for post facto sanctions.

This move comes in response to a growing trend of officers, particularly from the J&K Police and subordinate departments, traveling without prior permission or seeking approval just before their departure.