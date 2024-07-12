back to top
    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Reconstitutes Professional Board Of JCCBL
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Reconstitutes Professional Board Of JCCBL

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 12: The Government of Jammu and has reconstituted the Professional Board of Jammu Central Cooperative Bank Ltd (JCCBL) for two years under the J&K Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Act, 2018.
    This initiative aims to implement revival packages approved by the Central and State Governments to help the bank meet the 9% Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) mandated by the Banking Regulation Act, 2012.

    Click Here To View Order

    RTO Jammu Cracks Down on Overcharging Auto, e-Rickshaw Drivers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

