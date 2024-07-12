J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Reconstitutes Professional Board Of JCCBL

JAMMU, July 12: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has reconstituted the Professional Board of Jammu Central Cooperative Bank Ltd (JCCBL) for two years under the J&K Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Act, 2018.
This initiative aims to implement revival packages approved by the Central and State Governments to help the bank meet the 9% Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) mandated by the Banking Regulation Act, 2012.
J&K Govt Reconstitutes Professional Board Of JCCBL
Date:
