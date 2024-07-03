back to top
    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Forms Committee To Scrutinize KV Grihmantri Dakshata Padak Proposals

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 3: The Jammu and Government has sanctioned the formation of a committee tasked with scrutinizing proposals for the annual award of the “Kendriya Vidyalaya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak.” Scheduled to be conferred every October 31 in honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, this committee aims to ensure meticulous evaluation of nominees, reinforcing the significance of educational excellence and administrative proficiency in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the region.

    Click Here To View Order

