JAMMU, July 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Dr Syed Moin-ul-Haq, in-charge Deputy Director Research Kashmir, to oversee the work of the Director of Sheep Husbandry Department, Jammu. Concurrently, Dr. Rafiq Ahmad Shah, in-charge District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Anantnag, has been assigned to manage the Director of Sheep Husbandry Department, Kashmir. These appointments are effective immediately and on a temporary basis.