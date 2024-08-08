J&K Govt Order : Govt Authorizes DSEK, DSEJ For Land Acquisition And Resettlement Schemes

JAMMU, Aug 8: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued an order sanctioning the authorization of the Director of School Education in Kashmir and Jammu to oversee the placement of indents and authentication of revenue papers for the transfer or allotment of State/Kahacharai land in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2023.

