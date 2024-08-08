back to top
    J&K Govt Order : Govt Authorizes DSEK, DSEJ For Land Acquisition And Resettlement Schemes

    , Aug 8: The Government of  Jammu and has issued an order sanctioning the authorization of the Director of School in Kashmir and  Jammu to oversee the placement of indents and authentication of revenue papers for the transfer or allotment of State/Kahacharai land in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2023.

    Click Here To View Order

