J&K Govt Order : EWS Candidate Appointed To JKAS

JAMMU, July 23: The General Administration Department of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed Mohammad Abrar to the Junior Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, following his success in the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2022.

The temporary appointment is subject to a two-year probation period, during which Abrar must undergo training and pass a Departmental Examination. He must report with original certificates within 21 days, with his salary contingent on their verification and the submission of an affidavit.

Click Here To View Order