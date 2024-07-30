J&K Govt Order : Committee Formed To Evaluate Proposals For Industrial Development Scheme In J&K

JAMMU, July 30: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has constituted a committee to evaluate proposals from academic institutions for the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu & Kashmir-2021.

Headed by the Secretary of the Industries & Commerce Department, the committee includes the Directors of Industries & Commerce for Jammu and Kashmir. The committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review and objective analysis of the methodologies proposed, recommending the most suitable institution for the assignment. A report is expected within 15 days from the issuance of this order.

Click Here To View Order