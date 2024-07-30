back to top
Search
    J&K Govt OrdersJ&K Govt Order : Committee Formed To Evaluate Proposals For Industrial Development...
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    J&K Govt Order : Committee Formed To Evaluate Proposals For Industrial Development Scheme In J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 30: The Government of Jammu & has constituted a committee to evaluate proposals from academic institutions for the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu & Kashmir-2021.
    Headed by the Secretary of the Industries & Commerce Department, the committee includes the Directors of Industries & Commerce for Jammu and Kashmir. The committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review and objective analysis of the methodologies proposed, recommending the most suitable institution for the assignment. A report is expected within 15 days from the issuance of this order.

    Click Here To View Order

    Previous article
    ED raids against ex branch manager of J-K Grameen Bank others
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ED raids against ex branch manager of J-K Grameen Bank others

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi/Srinagar, Jul 30: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday...

    J&K Govt Order : Govt Appoints Members Of J&K Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    J&K | Transfers And Postings In Finance Department

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 30: The Finance Department of Jammu and...

    Transfers and Postings : Jammu And Kashmir | Four H&UDD JEs Transferred

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 30: The Housing and Urban Development Department...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED raids against ex branch manager of J-K Grameen Bank others

    J&K Govt Order : Govt Appoints Members Of J&K Local Bodies...

    Transfers and Postings Jammu Kashmir

    J&K | Transfers And Postings In Finance Department