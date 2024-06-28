back to top
J&K Govt Order : Agriculture Department Suspends Officer, Orders Inquiry
J&K Govt Orders

J&K Govt Order : Agriculture Department Suspends Officer, Orders Inquiry

, June 28: The Production Department of  Jammu and has suspended Dr Vikas Gupta, In-Charge Assistant Project Officer overseeing the Joint Director Farms Kashmir. As per an order, Shafqat Iqbal, Special Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer, and Dr Mohd Amin Dar, Deputy Director (Central) Sheep Husbandry Department, Kashmir, as the Presenting Officer to conduct an inquiry against the officer. It has been further directed that the inquiry officer shall submit his report, with recommendations, within 15 days.

Click Here To View Order

