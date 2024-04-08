Search
JammuJ&K Govt grants 3 day special leave to Kashmiri migrants for casting...
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

J&K Govt grants 3 day special leave to Kashmiri migrants for casting votes in LS polls

By: Northlines

Date:

The J&K administration has taken steps to make it more convenient for Kashmiri migrant employees to cast their votes in the upcoming . Special Casual Leave of 3 days has been approved for eligible staff posted in the division so they can travel to polling booths outside the valley.

Special polling stations are being set up in , Udhampur and Delhi to accommodatevotes from the valley. These locations will allow migrant employees who are registered voters easy access to exercise their democratic right, without needing to return to their native places.

order jk migrant vote special leave

Previous article
How Rising Air Pollution in African Cities Prompts Grassroots Action
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Div Com Jammu/ ADGP(L&O)/ADGP Jammu/DC oversee preparations for Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 in Doda

Northlines Northlines -
DODA: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, along with ADGP...

Relief Commissioner J&K clarifies on smooth distribution of ration slips/booklets

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu: Over a misleading observation on fbook on not...

MP Singh elevated as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax J&K, Ladakh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: MP Singh, 1990 batch of Indian Revenue...

J&K: Planning Officers to be provided full access of BEAMS & PFMS

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 08: Planning Officers in Jammu and Kashmir...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How Rising Air Pollution in African Cities Prompts Grassroots Action

Skyrocketing cocoa prices to make chocolates and sweets costlier in India

France passes law to promote sustainability in the fast fashion industry