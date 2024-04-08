J&K Govt grants 3 day special leave to Kashmiri migrants for casting votes in LS polls

The J&K administration has taken steps to make it more convenient for Kashmiri migrant employees to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Special Casual Leave of 3 days has been approved for eligible staff posted in the Kashmir division so they can travel to polling booths outside the valley.

Special polling stations are being set up in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi to accommodatevotes from the valley. These locations will allow migrant employees who are registered voters easy access to exercise their democratic right, without needing to return to their native places.