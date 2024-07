JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction for an extra subsidy for beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Scheme in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This additional support will be provided over and above the maximum MNRE subsidy for installations up to 3 KW, enhancing the scheme's implementation in the region.

Click Here To View Order