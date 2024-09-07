J&K Government Employee and Lambardar Suspended for Violating the Model Code of Conduct

JAMMU, Sept 7: District Election Officer Kishtwar Rajesh Kumar Shavan has taken stringent action against a government employee and Lambardar found guilty of violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Lambardar, Vikram Singh resident of Panjdhara, Loharna and Adil Irshad, Groundsman, ZEPO Office Paddar were found involved in activities amounting to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines after a preliminary inquiry.

As a result, pending further investigation into the matter, the duo has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The Tehsildar Dachhan has been directed to conduct a discreet inquiry into the case of Vikram Singh and DYSSO Kishtwar has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the case of Adil Irshad and submit a detailed report to the DEO office in seven days.

Additionally, the Tehsildar has been instructed to ensure that the suspended Lambardar refrains from visiting the concerned area until the completion of the election process, while Adil Irshad shall remain attached to the office of ZEO Drabshalla during the suspension period.