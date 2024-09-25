back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJ&K Elections Phase-II: 26 Assembly constituencies records 54% polling till 5:00 pm
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsKashmir

    J&K Elections Phase-II: 26 Assembly constituencies records 54% polling till 5:00 pm

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Heading towards a huge voter turnout, all the 26 assembly constituencies have recorded 54 percent voting till 05:00 pm, communicated the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    INDIA bloc will hit the road if J-K statehood not restored after polls: Rahul Gandhi
    Next article
    Rahul Gandhi :GST, demonetisation used as weapons to clear roads for business tycoons
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Tropical Storm Helene intensifies rapidly as it nears Florida with hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall

    Northlines Northlines -
    As Tropical Storm Helene continues its journey through the...

    Rahul Gandhi :GST, demonetisation used as weapons to clear roads for business tycoons

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi...

    INDIA bloc will hit the road if J-K statehood not restored after polls: Rahul Gandhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 25:  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday...

    Terror activities fail to deter border residents to enthusiastically vote for next Govt in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rajouri/Poonch, Sep 25: Undeterred by the terror activities over...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tropical Storm Helene intensifies rapidly as it nears Florida with hurricane-force...

    Breaking New Paths: Urmila Matondkar Files for Divorce from Mohsin Akhtar...

    Rahul Gandhi :GST, demonetisation used as weapons to clear roads for...