SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Heading towards a huge voter turnout, all the 26 assembly constituencies have recorded 54 percent voting till 05:00 pm, communicated the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.
J&K Elections Phase-II: 26 Assembly constituencies records 54% polling till 5:00 pm
Date:
