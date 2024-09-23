back to top
    J&K Election Office suspends 21 Govt employees

    By: Northlines

    , Sept 23: The Chief Electoral Office has initiated action against 21 Government employees, adhoc and casual labourers after they were found to have taken part in election campaigning with a view to ensure transparency in ongoing Assembly Elections in Jammu and .

     

    “Acting swiftly on detailed ground inquiry reports, 21 employees found involved in political campaigning have been placed under suspension while 5 adhoc employees including casual labourers and others against whom the charges of involvement in Political campaigning were proved have been disengaged”, informed J&K Chief Electoral Officer..
    Meanwhile, 20 employees have been shifted out of the offices where they were posted and attached with other offices to ensure that they do not indulge in such behaviour which raises suspicion of their involvement in campaigning or favouring any particular party/candidate.
    The CEO further informed that notices have been issued to 15 employees against whom the complaints of involvement in campaigning have been received and their cases are under investigation. Besides, about 51 complaints have been closed as the detailed inquiry proved that that they were not involved in political campaigning.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

