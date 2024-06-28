back to top
J&K : ED Attaches Rs 1.5-Cr Worth House In Srinagar As Part Of Drugs Trafficking Probe

NEW DELHI, June 28: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached a house located in Srinagar's Bemina valued at Rs 1.5 crore as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged drugs trade being used to fund terrorist activities in   and .

 

The action has been taken against the accused Abdul Momin Peer, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.
The money laundering case stems from an FIR and chargesheet filed by the Investigation Agency (NIA) against Peer.
Peer was arrested with six kg of heroin and cash amount of Rs 20 lakh by the  Jammu and Kashmir Police during the course of checking at a checkpoint. Moreover, Rs 1.15 crore and 15 kg heroin were also seized from his relatives and associates by the NIA, the ED said.
Peer, the agency alleged, “in collusion with” his relatives Islam-Ul-Haq Peer, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, Syed Saleem Andrabi and associates was involved in illegal drug trade for the purpose of furtherance of terror activities. He was arrested twice by the  Jammu and Kashmir Police in similar cases.
A residential house in Bemina, Srinagar, was identified as proceeds of generated out of the illegal drug trade and this property was purchased in the name of his wife Syed Sadaf Andrabi, it said.
The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the house.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

