    JK Congress MLAs Meet to Elect Legislature Party Leader

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 11: The legislature party meeting of the newly elected Congress MLAs began here on Friday to elect their leader in the   and assembly.
    The meeting of the six newly elected leaders of the Congress party began in the party headquarters at M A Road here, a Congress leader said.

    He said the meeting will elect the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).
    The newly elected Congress MLAs include party's state president Tariq Hameed Karra, general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Nizamuddin Bhat, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Irfan Hafeez Lone and Iftikar Ahmad.
    While Ahmad was elected from Jammu region, the rest were elected from the Kashmir valley.

    After the meeting, the Congress will hand over the letters of support to its alliance partner, the Conference (NC).
    The NC has elected its vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as its legislature party leader.

