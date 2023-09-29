J&K climber to represent India in 19th Asian Games

JAMMU : Shivani Charak, an ace sport climber of J&K, has been selected by Indian Mountaineering Foundation, New Delhi for participation in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, China.

She is among the three men and four women climbers of India who shall participate in Lead and Speed Climbing and Bouldering. The other climbers are Bharat Pereira of Karnataka, Aman Verma of Tata Adventure Academy Jamshedpur, Viraj of Army, Shivpreet of Punjab, Saniya Farooque Sheikh of Maharashtra and Anisha Verma of Tata Adventure Academy Jamshedpur. Bibhas Roy from Tata Adventure Sports Academy is the coach of the team.

Whereas Shivani Charak and Saniya Sheikh shall compete in Lead Climbing and Bouldering, the other two women climbers Shiv Preet and Anisha Verma shall compete in speed climbing only.

Whereas five climbers Aman Verma, Viraj, Shiv Preet, Anisha Verma and Saniya Shekh have already reached Hangzhow along with the coach, the remaining two climbers Bharat Pereira and Shivani Charak along with Chairman of National Sport Climbing Committee Kirti Pais shall leave for Hangzhou, China tomorrow.

The Sport Climbing Competitions of the Asian Games are scheduled to begin from 3rd October.