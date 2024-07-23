back to top
Search
    JammuJ&K business community describes Budget as positive but mixed
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K business community describes Budget as positive but mixed

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 23:  The business and industrial community in Jammu & described the 2024-25 Budget as “mixed”, praising the government for emphasizing , MSMEs, startups, and industrial development, which are crucial growth engines for the country.
      However, they noted that Jammu & Kashmir did not get special attention compared to other states this time.
    “We always have high expectations from the Budget. It is a balanced Budget with a long-term focus,” said Manik Batra, Director, Batra Group of Companies.
    He highlighted the significant focus on the agriculture and MSME sectors, describing them as the backbone of India's .
    Bupesh Gupta, Co-Chair of ASSOCHAM J&K, expressed similar sentiments, calling it as a “mixed Budget” with several positive aspects.
    “We need to thoroughly analyse everything before giving a detailed assessment. However, the government has addressed sectors such as IT reforms and pension benefits comprehensively,” he added.
    Gupta emphasized that the Budget prioritises infrastructure development, skill enhancement, MSMEs, solar energy adoption, and industrial and agricultural sectors.
    “Besides, there is a strong focus on promoting global tourism, establishing industrial parks, and empowering women, alongside encouraging FDI,” he explained.
    Describing the Budget as a positive step, senior Chartered Accountant Aditya Suri noted that it caters to all sections of society.
    “The revisions in IT slabs and enhanced benefits for employees and pensioners demonstrate the government's commitment,” he remarked.
    “While there isn't much specifically announced for Jammu & Kashmir in this Budget, we remain hopeful that existing schemes will be extended,” Suri added.
    Shivang Mahajan from KC Group commented on the Budget, noting its limited focus on J&K but welcoming the support for MSMEs and startups.
    “Overall, it presents a positive outlook with a varied focus,” he remarked.
    Arun Gupta, President of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI), said the Budget addresses multiple sectors including farming, women empowerment, youth development, skills enhancement, and industrial growth.
    “However, while J&K is mentioned, more attention is needed for this region,” he emphasized.
    Previous article
    LG Sinha Thanks PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for Budget Brilliance
    Next article
    SC Rules Out Cancellation, Re-Test Of Controversy-Ridden NEET-UG, 2024
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Drone-based seed dispersal launched to enhance green cover of Vaishno Devi hills

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 23: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine...

    Soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid by terrorists in J&K’s Poonch

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 23: A soldier was martyred as the...

    Anti-terror operation underway in J&K’s Kupwara

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 23: Security forces launched an anti-terrorism operation...

    J&K Govt Order | DSEJ Orders Change In School Timings In Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 23: Authorities on Tuesday announced change in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drone-based seed dispersal launched to enhance green cover of Vaishno Devi...

    Soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid by terrorists in J&K’s...

    Anti-terror operation underway in J&K’s Kupwara