J&K BJP President Predicts Third NDA Government: Claims Modi Wave Sweeps Nation
J&K BJP President Predicts Third NDA Government: Claims Modi Wave Sweeps Nation

SRINAGAR, Jun 4: The NDA will form government with Narendra Modi as prime minister for a third term, and BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday, expressing hope that the BJP-led alliance will cross the 300-mark.

Counting of votes for the is underway.
He also expressed satisfaction over BJP candidates — Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma — leading in Udhampur and Jammu parliamentary seats in the Jammu region.
“BJP-led NDA under the leadership of Modi is forming the government for the third consecutive term, given the trends which till now show that the Congress-led bloc is 100 seats behind us. The counting is underway and we are hopeful of getting over 300 seats for our alliance at the end of the counting,” Raina told reporters at party headquarters here.
He said Singh and Sharma are maintaining lead since the start of the counting and “we are fully confident that we will win both the seats comfortably”

