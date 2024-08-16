back to top
    JammuJ&K Assembly Polls: Model Code Of Conduct Comes into Effect
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    J&K Assembly Polls: Model Code Of Conduct Comes into Effect

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 16: As the Election Commission of announced the schedule for assembly polls in Jammu and , model code of conduct has come into effect with immediate effect.
    According to an official statement, Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately from the announcement of schedule.
    “All the provisions of the Model Code will apply to the whole of and Jammu and Kashmir with regard to all candidates, political parties and the government of the said State/UT,” reads the statement.
    It added that election code shall also be applicable to the Union Government in so far as announcements and policy decisions pertaining to Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are concerned, news agency KNO reported.
    The poll body today announced the schedule for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which were long overdue, in three phases. The first phase will be held on September 18, second on September 25 and third phase on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

    Transfers and Postings: 11 Members Of Jammu And Kashmir Accounts Services Transferred
    Transfers and Postings : 13 Police Officers Transferred In Poonch District
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

