J&K Assembly Poll Result | NC’s Nazir Ahmad Khan wins Gurez seat

Srinagar, Oct 8: National Conference leader Nazir Ahmad Khan won the Gurez assembly seat for a fourth time in a row, defeating the BJP's Faqeer Mohammad Khan by a margin of 1,132 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Nazir Ahmad Khan has got 8,378 votes while his BJP rival has managed 7,246 votes.

Nazir Ahmad Khan was elected from this seat in 2002, 2008 and 2014 as well, while Faqeer Mohammad Khan had won it in 1996 as an Independent.

Nazir Ahmad Khan, a former deputy speaker of the erstwhile J-K assembly, won the 2014 elections by a slender margin of around 100 votes.

The smallest constituency in J-K located right near the Line of Control had seen high-voltage campaign with Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressing a rally there in the hope of giving the BJP its first seat in the Valley.