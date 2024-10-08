back to top
    Cong claims ‘Unexplained Slowdown’ in updating results of Haryana polls on ECI website

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 8: The Congress on Tuesday raised with the Election Commission the issue of an “unexplained slowdown” in updating of results of elections on the poll watchdog's website and urged it to direct officials to update accurate figures so that “false news and malicious narratives” can be countered immediately.
    In a to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that over the last two hours between 9 and 11 am there has been an “unexplained slowdown” in updating of results on the ECI's website.
    “As you can imagine this allows bad faith actors to spin narratives that undermine the process. You can see examples of it already playing out on social media,” Ramesh said in his letter.
    “Our fear is also that such narratives can then be used by these mala fide actors to influence processes where counting is still underway i.e. in most of the counting centres,” he said.
    “We request you to issue immediate directions to your officials to update the website with true and accurate figures so that false news and malicious narratives can be countered immediately,” Ramesh said.
    Earlier, in a post on X, Ramesh said, “Like the elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website.” “Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?” Ramesh said.
    Latest trends uploaded by the Election Commission showed that the BJP was ahead in 49 seats while the Congress in 35.
    The majority mark for the 90-member assembly is 46. (Agencies)

    J&K Assembly Poll Result | NC's Nazir Ahmad Khan wins Gurez seat
    Sunil, Salathia Among 6 BJP's Winning Candidates; Lal Singh Loses By Huge Margin
