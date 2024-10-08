back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly Poll: NC’s Tanvir Sadiq wins Zadibal seat
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsLatest News

    JK Assembly Poll: NC’s Tanvir Sadiq wins Zadibal seat

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Conference (NC) leader Tanvir Sadiq won the Zadibal seat in  and on Tuesday, defeating the People's Conference's Abid Hussain Ansari by more than 16,000 votes, according to the Election Commission.
    Sadiq, who is the chief spokesperson of his party, has secured 22,189 votes, while Ansari got 6,016 votes.
    Zadibal, a Shia majority seat, is a constituency in the Downtown area of the city here.
    Former Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, who polled 2,700 votes, was among eight candidates who lost their security deposits.NC's Tanvir Sadiq wins Zadibal seat

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Vote in J-K against Centre, its policies: Tarigami
    Next article
    JK Assembly Poll Result | NC-Congress alliance crosses halfway mark
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    JK Assembly Poll Result | NC-Congress alliance crosses halfway mark

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu/Srinagar, Oct 8: The National Conference-Congress alliance is likely...

    Vote in J-K against Centre, its policies: Tarigami

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 8: With polls trends indicating a win...

    NC youth president Salman Sagar wins from Hazratbal

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 8: National Conference (NC) youth president Salman...

    Sunil, Salathia Among 6 BJP’s Winning Candidates; Lal Singh Loses By Huge Margin

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 8 : Former minister and Congress leader...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JK Assembly Poll Result | NC-Congress alliance crosses halfway mark

    Vote in J-K against Centre, its policies: Tarigami

    NC youth president Salman Sagar wins from Hazratbal