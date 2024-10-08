JK Assembly Poll: NC’s Tanvir Sadiq wins Zadibal seat

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: National Conference (NC) leader Tanvir Sadiq won the Zadibal seat in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defeating the People's Conference's Abid Hussain Ansari by more than 16,000 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Sadiq, who is the chief spokesperson of his party, has secured 22,189 votes, while Ansari got 6,016 votes.

Zadibal, a Shia majority seat, is a constituency in the Downtown area of the city here.

Former Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, who polled 2,700 votes, was among eight candidates who lost their security deposits.NC's Tanvir Sadiq wins Zadibal seat