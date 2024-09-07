back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJ&K Assembly Elections: AIP Unveils Manifesto, Promises Unconditional Release of All Prisoners
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsKashmir

    J&K Assembly Elections: AIP Unveils Manifesto, Promises Unconditional Release of All Prisoners

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sept 7: Jailed Er Rashid's led Awami Itihad Party (AIP) on Saturday released its manifesto ahead of Assembly elections in J&K in which it promised unconditional release of all prisoners languishing in jails.

    Besides the party said it will utilize its efforts to revoke laws like Public Safety Act (PSA), and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
    Addressing a press conference here in Srinagar, the party leaders asserted that there will a complete ban on liquor sale, besides free medical tests in the hospitals across  Jammu and if AIP elected to power.
    It maintained that AIP will work on restoration of schemes and autonomous status of University of Kashmir. Further it also promised free computers to students who have qualified 8th standard.
    “The party is committed to safeguard interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Let us give a chance to serve people we will try our every bit to safeguard students and traders studying and working outside Jammu and Kashmir,” party leaders said.
    It also added that decades old Darbar move which was cancelled by present dispensation few years ago, will also be restored for the larger interest of Jammu and Kashmir.
    Notably AIP chief, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail on charges of terror-funding case, has won elections from north Kashmir's Baramulla segment in April this year. He defeated his rival and former chief minister Omar Abdullah with a huge margin of votes.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    BJP has ‘struck a deal’ with regional parties, independents to form J-K govt: Omar Abdullah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    BJP has ‘struck a deal’ with regional parties, independents to form J-K govt: Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 7: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on...

    Supreme Court voters will play key factor in deciding fate of candidates in Jammu Province

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 7: All Political parties are trying...

    Nearly 62,000 cases pending in High Courts over 30 years old, shows data

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 7: There are nearly 62 thousand...

    “Till there is no peace, no talks with Pakistan,”says Home Minister Amit Shah, slams NC-Congress manifesto

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 7: Launching a scathing attack on Congress...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP has ‘struck a deal’ with regional parties, independents to form...

    Supreme Court voters will play key factor in deciding fate of...

    Nearly 62,000 cases pending in High Courts over 30 years old,...