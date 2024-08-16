J&K Administrative Council Grants Proprietary Rights On Evacuees’ Land To DPs, WPRs

Srinagar, Aug 16: In a landmark decision, the Administrative Council here today approved the proposal for transfer of Evacuees' land conferring proprietary rights to the Displaced persons of 1947, 1965, 1971 and West Pakistan Displaced Persons. This decision will confer absolute proprietary rights over Evacuees' land to DPs as already conferred over State Land.



As per the decision, the Custodian concerned will transfer the land in favour of the DPs in a time-bound manner. Custodian General shall ensure proper safeguards to prevent any misuse particularly unauthorized encroachments on the Evacuees' land.

The Government has issued directions for time-bound processing of applications giving proprietary rights to DPs over Evacuee land in 30 days and the entire process is expected to be completed within 6 months, providing major relief to the displaced persons.

The total quantum of transferred land shall be as per the land ceiling provided by Cabinet Order No. 578-C of 1954 and the ceiling under the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976.

The decision fulfills demands of all connected families, which have been requesting for ownership rights since past so many decades. The Government has always remained committed to provide benefits to the Displaced Persons.