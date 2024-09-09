back to top
    J&K: 2 Terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri
    Jammu Kashmir

    J&K: 2 Terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Sep 9: Two heavily armed terrorists were killed in a gunfight as alert Army troops thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

    The gunfight broke out late Sunday night in the Laam sector of Nowshera after the troops picked up the movement of a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate from across the border, they said.
    In a post on X, the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said that based on inputs from intelligence agencies and police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched on the intervening night of September 8 and 9 in the general area of Laam.
    “Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK-47s and one pistol (have) thus far (been) recovered. Search operation is in progress,” it said.
    The officials said the Army troops illuminated the area and kept it under strict surveillance throughout the night following the encounter and the search operation was launched at first light.
    The search operation was still on when the last reports were received, they said.

    India, West facing unemployment as production moved to China: Rahul Gandhi
    Kalindi Express hits LPG cylinder in UP’s Kanpur; FIR lodged, two persons questioned
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

