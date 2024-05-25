back to top
Jio launches affordable Rs 299 annual plan for ad-free streaming on JioCinema

By: Northlines

Date:

In a move to provide more value and savings to its customers, leading telecom operator Jio has launched an annual subscription for its ad-free JioCinema Premium service. Subscribers can now enjoy an entire year of HD streaming without ads for just Rs 299.

JioCinema is the telco's OTT platform that aggregates content from various streaming partners. The newly introduced annual Premium plan offers the same benefits as the monthly Rs 29 subscription but at a heavily discounted yearly rate. Until now, customers had to pay Rs 59 per month or Rs 999 annually for an ad-free experience on multiple devices.

With this new plan, Jio aims to make quality more accessible and affordable. Users will be able to stream their favorite movies, shows, live and more in high resolution across smartphones, smart TVs and other compatible platforms without any interruptions.

The plan works out to be around Rs 25 per month which is significantly lower than competitors that charge almost double for an ad-free subscription. It allows subscribers to save money while enjoying an unrestricted streaming experience at their convenience throughout the year.

While some regional content and live may only be available with ads, the Premium subscription unlocks the full catalog with support for resolutions up to 4K. JioCinema is a versatile service supported on leading devices, browsers and platforms for seamless multi-screen viewing.

This new annual pack reinforces Jio's commitment to providing the best value and experience to customers. It makes advertisement-free streaming more affordable and allows users to maximize their entertainment at an ultra-low cost.

Refreshing Summer Salads to Beat the Heat
Apply Now for Bureau of Indian Standards Recruitment 2024, Deadline Looms.
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

